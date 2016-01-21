Abingdon is a small city in Knox County, Illinois, 50 miles west of Peoria. It is part of the Galesburg Micropolitan Statistical Area.
The city was settled in 1828 and had a population of around 3,600 at the 2000 census.
Town Activities
Some of the things to do in and near the town are:
- Visit historical sites and museums
- Shop for arts and crafts
- Attend one of the many festivals, concerts and other events on the town calendar
- Experience the outdoors
- Catch one of the local or touring music acts.
Abingdon Argus News
For local news (including score updates), check out the Argus-Sentinel page on Facebook.
For local newspaper listings, email: argus@abingdon.net
Slagel-Elliot Engagement
21 January 2016
Amber Elliott, a medical assistant for Occupational Medicine SMMC Galesburg, is to be married to Mark Slagel, a metal tech at Daves Autobody Galesburg.
- Ms. Elliott is the daughter of Danny and LaDawn Johnson of Abingdon, as well as the late Steven Elliott.
- Mr. Slagel is the son of Ralph and Deena Slagel of Abingdon.
An October wedding is planned.