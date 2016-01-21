Abingdon is a small city in Knox County, Illinois, 50 miles west of Peoria. It is part of the Galesburg Micropolitan Statistical Area.

The city was settled in 1828 and had a population of around 3,600 at the 2000 census.

Town Activities

Some of the things to do in and near the town are:

Visit historical sites and museums Shop for arts and crafts Attend one of the many festivals, concerts and other events on the town calendar Experience the outdoors Catch one of the local or touring music acts.

Abingdon Argus News

For local news (including score updates), check out the Argus-Sentinel page on Facebook.

For local newspaper listings, email: argus@abingdon.net

Slagel-Elliot Engagement

21 January 2016

Amber Elliott, a medical assistant for Occupational Medicine SMMC Galesburg, is to be married to Mark Slagel, a metal tech at Daves Autobody Galesburg.

Ms. Elliott is the daughter of Danny and LaDawn Johnson of Abingdon, as well as the late Steven Elliott.

Mr. Slagel is the son of Ralph and Deena Slagel of Abingdon.

An October wedding is planned.