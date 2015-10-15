Chicago: Things to Do

Chicago is a place, renowned for its heritage and culture. Chicago is a dream destination for travelers and tourists from all across the world. Once you are in this wonderful place, you would be able to enjoy to the fullest, as there are different hot spots in Chicago, which are considered the best.

As there are numerous things to do in Chicago this weekend, you can have a marvelous weekend with your family and friends. If you are an admirer of natural beauty, then Chicago would be the best place for you. As a tourist, there are various places in Chicago, which you can visit. Chicago is a city where you will be able to find beautiful landscapes and scenic beauty. Starting from the Michigan River to the tallest buildings in Chicago, everything will mesmerize you and make your vacation worthy. It is a dream location for tourists as it has just about everything you could want for a vacation.

Navy Pier

Navy Pier would be the perfect place from where you can start your day. If you love seafood, then this place would be perfect for you. Taking a boat ride across the Michigan River would be the perfect thing which you can do before enjoying the mouthwatering cuisines. Visiting Navy Pier at night is always beautiful as you will be able to enjoy and experience the wonderful fireworks. If you are interested in stars and planets then Adler Planetarium is one of the best and suitable attractions in Chicago, which you will like in the weekend. This is the best place where you can enjoy exotic and mouthwatering cuisines with your family and friends. If you love seafood, then this place would be perfect for you. Before enjoying the mouthwatering cuisines, you can always take a ride in the luxury boats around the Michigan River. Visiting Navy Pier at night is always beautiful as you will be able to enjoy and experience the wonderful fireworks. As Navy Pier holds numerous movie theaters, you can enjoy movies of your choice. With theaters available across Navy Pier, you can enjoy some spectacular and mesmerizing performances.

Shedd Aquarium

Among some more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Shedd Aquarium is the perfect place to visit. The dolphin show organized at this place is mesmerizing and you can even have your pep talks with the dolphins of the Shedd Aquarium who are very friendly.

Museums

Looking into the biological side of Chicago, Field Museum is the place, which you should visit, as you will be able to look into anthropological and biological collections. If you are interested in art, then you must visit the Chicago Art Museum, as you will be able to experience the best art collection from all across the world.

The Millennium Park

If you want your kids to have fun, then you can take them to the Millennium Park. Located centrally in Chicago, it is the best place for children. With different rides and gaming activities, children can enjoy to the fullest at this place. Taking a cruise ride across Michigan River would make the day unforgettable and it would be the best way to end your day in Chicago. Knowing about the attractions and things to do in chicago this weekend would help you in knowing which place you should go so that you can enjoy to the fullest. Getting advice from the experts would help you in understanding the places to visit in Chicago. If you are having a limited time to visit Chicago then there are some places, which you must visit to make your trip worthy. Before going on a trip to Chicago, do not forget to take a road map with you so that you are not lost in the beautiful city.

The Millennium park is a must visit in Chicago as it is filled with shopping stores, playground for the kids, rides, restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes, making it the most attractive place and a hot spot in Chicago. No matter what age you are in, you can always find something special and attractive as per your needs and requisition. Once you are at this place, you would find several things to do in Chicago this weekend with your family and friends.

If you love shopping, then you would be able to find everything that you require as there are some renowned stores and shopping malls, which you can visit in the weekend to grab the ongoing sales. Ending up the weekend in style is important so that you can remember it for the rest of your life. To make the day memorable, you can always go for a speedboat ride across Lake Michigan. This would be the best way by which you can end your lovely weekend with family and friends in Chicago.