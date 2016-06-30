Liberty, IL. Siloam Springs State Park will be the site for this year’s local Hummingbird Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 9th, from 9am to noon. Dozens of hummingbirds may be present to “wow” Festival visitors.

Festival Details

Vernon Kleen, a licensed hummingbird bander and President of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders, will begin the festival at 9:00 am with a short discussion about hummingbirds and explain why they are banded. After the discussion, birds will be captured and banded and then visiting participants will be permitted to release them back to the wild.

There is no charge for this family event; however, visitors may “adopt” a bird by making a $5 donation to the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders. Those who adopt birds will receive an attractive signed certificate, may be able to release the bird they adopted, and will be notified if their birds are ever recaptured.

If you enjoy hummingbirds, plan on visiting the Siloam Springs Park Hummingbird Festival. It should be a very rewarding and entertaining experience. Park signs will direct you to the festival site in the concession area.

About LLAB Science and Education

The Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders (LLABB) is a not-for-profit organization that performs sound scientific studies and educational services to monitor, protect and enhance the populations of Illinois’ native birds and their unique environments.