Illinois Health Care Award Winners 2016

Springfield, IL – Adriene Wickline from Roseville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Roseville, IL was named the 2016 Housekeeping Professional of the Year by the Illinois Health Care Association (IHCA) earlier this month during the association’s 66th Annual Convention and Expo, September 12-15, in Peoria, IL. The awards were presented at the Opening General Session and Awards Ceremony held Tuesday morning.

A veteran long term care professional with nearly 40 years under her belt, Adriene Wickline knows what it takes to keep a facility in top form. She runs a tight ship in her department, but is always the first one to jump in with an extra hand when she is needed. She always puts what is good for the residents and their families first. “Adriene Wickline is a natural born leader and an asset to anyone that she works with,” said administrator Ethel Logue.

“Our profession is all about CARE—Compassion, Attitude, Respect and Excellence” said IHCA President John Vrba. “This year’s staff and volunteer award winners have shown that they have what it takes to truly make a difference in the lives of the residents they serve and they deserve to be congratulated for their efforts.”

“Illinois Health Care Association is proud to honor all of our award winners – they are the best of the best in our association,” added Executive Director David Voepel. “We hold these dedicated professionals in the highest regard and their recognition gives others in our association someone to aspire to be. We applaud their service to long term care and thank them for a job well done!”

Award recipients are nominated by their peers; winners are chosen by the IHCA Awards Task Force.

The Illinois Health Care Association is a non-profit organization comprised of more than 500 licensed and certified long term care facilities and programs throughout the state. Its members are comprised of proprietary and non-proprietary facilities which represent skilled, intermediate, developmentally disabled, skilled pediatric, assisted living and sheltered levels of care. IHCA seeks to promote the highest standard of services in facilities and programs for the elderly and physically and mentally challenged.